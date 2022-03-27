Charming 4bd 3ba home nestled in a quiet, sought after NE neighborhood w/ a front porch perfect for watching the monsoons roll in. Step into a backyard oasis with a spa & solar heated pool. Enjoy summer night BBQs under the ramada & cozy string lights. A 2nd fenced in backyard with dbl gate access is a blank canvas for you to use as you need such as horse facilities, garden, RV parking etc. Inside offers a split floor plan w/ the master, 2 bds & a bath on one side & a 1 bd with a full bath guest quarter on the other side. The home offers an Arizona room plus heated/cooled office located off the back patio which offers endless options. This is a MUST see! O.Houses on 3/26 12-4 & 3/27 12-3 are the only showing times available this weekend. Schedule w/ LA 4 other times
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The shopping center that is home to Whole Foods Market, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange and Zia Records has been sold
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The couple who died on a Saturday morning ride in the Catalina Foothills were among an alarming number of people killed in traffic this year. We need enforcement and physical protection from cars.
- Updated
On Friday, Tucson police arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson townhome community that was developed in a mostly-preserved pecan orchard is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Updated
According to court records, the girl had been sick for some time before she died but her mother did not seek medical care due to a lice infestation.
- Updated
Bennedict Mathurin is seen as a potential lottery pick, while several other UA players have appeared in mock drafts.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In at least two Tucson Unified School District schools, most middle-schoolers score far below their grade levels. But students in other grades are rebounding from pandemic disruptions, district says.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When two of your starters have "one of those weekends," you can’t play the what-if game as Arizona has done so many times after seemingly premature NCAA Tournament exits against everybody from Wisconsin to Xavier to UConn to Illinois.
- Updated
Robert King Jr., 24, who overcame serious childhood health problems and spent his life promoting organ donations, died in carjacking attempt on northwest side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After decades on University Boulevard, Gentle Ben's is expanding its presence in the area in a big way with new ventures.