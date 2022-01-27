Tucson Foothills Retreat! Spacious 4Br/3Ba/2 car garage home w/ pool & spa on large, elevated lot. Beautifully decorated courtyard w/rose bushes, water fountains and spectacular views of the Catalina Mountains welcome you into this immaculately kept home! Boasting soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams, brick gas fireplace in family room, plus formal dining room & living room. Gourmet Kitchen has granite slab counters w/ peninsula, SS appliances, & large bay windows overlooking resort-style backyard! Split floor plan has 3 Br's on east wing and private guest Br/Ba on west wing that can be used as a work-from-home office. Large master has huge walk-in closet, separate vanities, and mosaic-stained glass. Skylights and large windows throughout let in so much natural light & have roll down
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $739,900
