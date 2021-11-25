 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $745,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $745,000

Welcome home! Enjoy gorgeous views from this foothills home! Desirable location within walking distance to Catalina Foothills High School and community walking trails. Privately tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, with long, dual driveways to a 2-car garage. The floorplan boasts two living areas, and a separate mother-in-law suite, with a full bath and separate entrance. Two of the 4 bathrooms have dual vanities, and the primary suite also offers dual closets. This beautiful home has panoramic views of the Catalina's, sunrises, sunsets, and city lights from the easily accessible rooftop deck. Cozy-up by the fireplace in the family room w/patio access and new sliding glass doors. The home also has great natural light

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News