4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $749,000

Thoroughly remodeled and updated, this unique home has unobstructed views of the Catalinas from both the pool deck and the master suite, along with exceptional privacy. Saltillo tile throughout. Brand new master bathroom. 10,000 watt solar system, paid for. Brand new HVAC unit. Hot tub. Lots of space for outdoor and indoor entertaining. Easy access to a major wash with miles of hiking paths. Large rec room suitable for home theater and home gym. Extensive rock work, both inside and outside. And a stone tower!

