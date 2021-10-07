 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $749,500

Spacious NEW 4BR/3BA +Den & Teen Retreat w/great multi-gen potential in sought-after gated Alterra at Vistoso Trails in Oro Valley. Popular open concept split bedroom Vale floor plan features sweeping great room enveloping kitchen & dining areas w/large glass slider to generous covered patio & verdant turf yard for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. Upgraded finishes, fixtures & wood-look ceramic tile throughout main house. Owners' suite is private retreat w/luxurious spa bath & 2 enormous walk-in closets. Storage thruout w/walk-in closets, large pantry, mudroom w/stop & drop & oversized 3 car garage. Beautiful master planned community w/nearby hiking & biking trails, excellent schools, & adjacent park. Rare opportunity to own a brand new, never-lived-in home without the builder wait!

