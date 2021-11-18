4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

Welcome home to this Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath property with additional 5th bedroom/Flex room! 5th Bedroom/Flex room can be used as a workout room, den or study. This home features 3 full master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Perfect for family on an extended stay, multi generational living and children. Wonderful curb appeal with a circular driveway & delightful front patio. Come inside to discover Beautiful arches, & plantation shutters, & Travertine tile. Spacious living room with a large picture window & shared 2-way fireplace with the formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash & abundant pantry space. The house includes 3 master suites with updated bathrooms for maximum comfort & functionality. Grand main bedroom includes Luxury