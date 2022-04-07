4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

You will fall in love with this exceptional Santa Fe home, customized and updated inside and out with an artistic touch! From the courtyard entry to amazing patio with elegant arches, this home was made for entertaining! Great room features 12' high wood beam ceilings & cozy corner fireplace.Gourmet kitchen with double oven gas top range, copper apron sink, custom alder cabinetry, wine cooler, granite countertops & walk in pantry. Luxurious Owner's suite features 2 walk in closets plus spa-like bath with huge travertine shower, claw foot tub, double vanity with granite top, designer storage mirrors & copper sinks, plus private patio with hot tub and outdoor shower. 2 additional large bedrooms with high ceilings plus a Guest suite or office that has a pass through bath and....