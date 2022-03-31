4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $758,000

Now Live! Catalina Foothills School District Corner Lot Charmer! Foothills living. This home has been immaculately cared for by the homeowners for many years. Skylights! Fireplaces. New cabinets, new appliances in the kitchen have been added since they purchased. All previous flooring has been removed, replaced with natural stone and engineered wood. Enjoy the pleasure of a water softener for hot water, with new faucets at each sink. HVAC serviced regularly. HWHs have been replaced and also drained and flushed regularly. Garage door replaced. Irrigation system. Trees and fenced yard. Transferable termite warranty. New windows at the front of the home to be installed April. Central vac. Extra storage room off garage, make sure you don't miss it! Buyer verify all facts+figs incl those in MLS