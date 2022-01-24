Gorgeous four bedroom home near Agua Caliente Regional Park! Wonderful curb appeal, circular driveway, 3 car garage, delightful fountain, & dense desert landscape. Enter through the covered entryway & the iron door to discover a great room, striking vaulted ceilings, formal dining, and a sunken living room with immaculate Mountain views! Kitchen features ample cabinets, SS appliances, a pantry, an island with breakfast bar, & granite countertops. Main retreat boasts a sitting area, access to the enclosed patio, & lavishing ensuite with granite countertops, jetted tub, & a sit-down shower. Loft has access to the terrace where you'll enjoy every breathtaking sunset Tucson has to offer. The bonus room with fireplace & wet bar was made for entertaining! Large backyard comes with a sparkling
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $769,900
