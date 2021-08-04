 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000
Sellers will accept or counter offers between $775,000-$810,000. Award Winning Builder, TJ Bednar, brings you this beautifully customized, Old World Home inspired by the Spanish Barrio. Home sits on 1.03 ac., Gorgeous views of Sombrero Peak, Tucson Mtns. to the south and Stunning Tortolitas to the north w/ no HOA! For the Energy Conscious...7.98 kw Solar Photo Voltaic, offering greatly reduced cooling and heating bills. Upgraded Carrier Heat Pump, 16 Seer AC & 50 gallon H20 Heater (Al Smith). HERS Index score was a -15! Kitchen features Off White Cabinetry w/ Natural Stained XL Island, Upgraded 3cm Granite, GE Cafe Smart Appliances,...Wall Oven/MW, Elec. 5 Burner Cooktop, DW, Pyramid Range Hood, Refrigerator, Undercabinet Dimmable Lighting, Designer Tile Backsplash

