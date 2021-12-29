Mid-Century, 2 story gem in the Catalina Foothills. 4bdrm 4bth home with guest home. 4124 sq ft home on 1.12acres. Astounding views from upper story windows. Gorgeous City and mtn views. 180 degree views from the deck. Large mstr bdrm with gorgeous wrap around views of the Catalinas, Rincons & Maderas. 2nd possible mstr downstairs. Guest house with full kitchenette. Guest home is being used as art studio. New roof in 2015 and new water heater in 2019. Dual pane energy star windows /doors. Beautiful fireplaces in family room and great room. Gorgeous ceilings in formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with butcher block island. 61ft full length deck with spiral staircase leading to backyard. Pebble tech pool and new equipment in 2018. See Documents for more
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000
