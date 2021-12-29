 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000

Mid-Century, 2 story gem in the Catalina Foothills. 4bdrm 4bth home with guest home. 4124 sq ft home on 1.12acres. Astounding views from upper story windows. Gorgeous City and mtn views. 180 degree views from the deck. Large mstr bdrm with gorgeous wrap around views of the Catalinas, Rincons & Maderas. 2nd possible mstr downstairs. Guest house with full kitchenette. Guest home is being used as art studio. New roof in 2015 and new water heater in 2019. Dual pane energy star windows /doors. Beautiful fireplaces in family room and great room. Gorgeous ceilings in formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with butcher block island. 61ft full length deck with spiral staircase leading to backyard. Pebble tech pool and new equipment in 2018. See Documents for more

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News