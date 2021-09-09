Modern Amenities in this new custom home, designed in the charming style of craftsman architecture. Located downtown in the beautiful neighborhood of Armory Park. This home will truly amaze you with an open floor plan and an abundance of natural light throughout. This plan centers around the large kitchen island designed for entertaining and designed to showcase its high-end appliances. End the day by sitting and relaxing while taking in the views of downtown and the sounding neighborhood on the upper balcony of the large master suite. Just minutes away from the lively hood of downtowns, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and street car. Construction and permits will take approximately 14 months. Agent/Owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: First there was COVID, now these Tucson businesses are battling road closures that could cripple their bottom line.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A bench made by UPS workers and two crosses constructed by family members were removed by the city from an area near a walking path.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens has selected Tucson for its new plant.
- Updated
Si deseas viajar a México en tu propio vehículo este fin de semana largo, ten presentes los requisitos para que evites multas a tu llegada. ¡Buen viaje!
- Updated
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
- Updated
A father and son were arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found near railroad tracks on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
A woman was found shot early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood south of Reid Park.
- Updated
Tariffs and COVID-19 were cited as factors in the decision to close a pecan processing plant in Sahuarita, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.
- Updated
Here's some food for thought if you're thinking of delaying Social Security to maximize benefits.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When a bar isn't just a bar and other tales from Tucson's upcoming Sonoran Restaurant Week.