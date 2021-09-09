 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000

Modern Amenities in this new custom home, designed in the charming style of craftsman architecture. Located downtown in the beautiful neighborhood of Armory Park. This home will truly amaze you with an open floor plan and an abundance of natural light throughout. This plan centers around the large kitchen island designed for entertaining and designed to showcase its high-end appliances. End the day by sitting and relaxing while taking in the views of downtown and the sounding neighborhood on the upper balcony of the large master suite. Just minutes away from the lively hood of downtowns, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and street car. Construction and permits will take approximately 14 months. Agent/Owner.

