 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $785,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $785,000

Stunning Tanque Verde Ranch Estate! Nestled on a secluded, elevated, and quaint lot this beautiful home is ready for its new owners! Get a true feeling of privacy, amazing views, modern updates, and country living all in one. As you make your way through the front door you're welcomed with a high ceiling foyer ornamented with a beautiful Monrovian touch that invites you through the bright split floor plan that is sure to accommodate and impress all of your family and guests with its unique and tasteful finishes promoting a luxury yet cozy home. In the heart of east Tucson, you are conveniently located by everything that the Tanque Verde area has to offer. Walk this property at any time of the day and it surely lives up to its wow factor! Come make this home yours before its gone!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News