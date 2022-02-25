Open House Saturday 2/26 from 2-5pm. Amazing Custom Vail home with 2789 sq.ft. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Designer touches throughout the home; Blown glass light fixtures, curved ceilings, Wrought iron and glass insulated front and back doors, solid alder cabinetry and doors throughout, floor to ceiling tile in bathrooms, oversized 3 car garage, built in display cabinet with barn doors in the dining room, walk-in pantry, concrete floors throughout, double master closets and a heated and cooled dog spa room...It might be hard to pick your favorite feature. This home sits on 1.08 acres in a small community heading towards the Rincon mountains. Tranquil large fenced backyard with fire pit, and several seating areas, or get your hands dirty in the greenhouse! Don't let this one get away!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
- Updated
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
- Updated
Tucson police say a 51-year-old man was shot to death after he and a group of others refused to leave the backyard of a home.
For Star subscribers: As national companies build hundreds of homes at a time, these Tucson brothers are developing small lots in residential areas.
- Updated
The Senate will now consider the measure, which calls for an alternative to algebra 2 such as personal finance, computer science, statistics or business math.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
- Updated
Maria Mazon and Don Guerra have been nominated before but it's a first for Tito & Pep owner John Martinez.
- Updated
Historic surprise: Tucson's Tumamoc Hill has been home to a boathouse for more than a century. Science is the reason why.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The 31-year-old suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was caught after he was seen trespassing through several yards on Tucson's east side.