4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $785,000

Open House Saturday 2/26 from 2-5pm. Amazing Custom Vail home with 2789 sq.ft. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Designer touches throughout the home; Blown glass light fixtures, curved ceilings, Wrought iron and glass insulated front and back doors, solid alder cabinetry and doors throughout, floor to ceiling tile in bathrooms, oversized 3 car garage, built in display cabinet with barn doors in the dining room, walk-in pantry, concrete floors throughout, double master closets and a heated and cooled dog spa room...It might be hard to pick your favorite feature. This home sits on 1.08 acres in a small community heading towards the Rincon mountains. Tranquil large fenced backyard with fire pit, and several seating areas, or get your hands dirty in the greenhouse! Don't let this one get away!

