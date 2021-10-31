 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $789,000

Spectacular home on 1.1 acre with great POOL space available. Add on to this already amazing backyard, and have your own resort backyard space. This home has been tastefully renovated, granite kitchen countertops, slate refrigerator, black appliances, 36 bottle built-in wine fridge, walk-in pantry. Check out this beautiful area for cooking, designer brick surrounds, gas cooktop, pot and pan holder. Gaze out the kitchen window enjoying the Rincon mtns, Madera, and Santa Rita's to the south. You can enjoy mtn vistas out every window in this home. There are several patios, and an upper balcony, perfect for our southwest sunsets. This home is right next door to Saguaro National Park. Perfect area for cycling, loop access minutes away. Come tour today.

