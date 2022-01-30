 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $790,000

  • Updated

Spectacular mountain vistas during the day; a sea of city lights at night: the views are stunning throughout the home. Priced below recent appraisal. This private, gorgeous custom hilltop home boasts an expansive floorplan, multiple fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. The large kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, large pantry, plenty of counter space including an island, breakfast bar, and serving counter. The generously sized master suite includes its own fireplace, private balcony, ensuite with large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and a relaxing soaking tub. All three guest bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Enjoy the amazing Arizona room with built-in BBQ, flagstone flooring, and water feature.

