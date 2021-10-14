Meticulously maintained & recently updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the gated community of Los Arroyos Del Oeste. Sitting on an acre lot, an abundance of privacy surrounded by the natural desert. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by an atrium with plants on either side and natural light flowing throughout. Family room just off the kitchen with large windows overlooking the yard. Updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Formal dining room and living room at the front of the home. Laundry room with washer and dryer, and 3 car garage. Master bedroom with versatile flex space that could be used as a home office, exercise or sitting room with access to the backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $795,000
