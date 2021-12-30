 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $795,000

Due to extensive updating & many special features, please see additional list in documents. To name a few; Expanded owners suite w/ new walk-in,, carpet, texturing/paint, all bath fixtures & rain shower head. Updated & very open kitchen w/custom Alder cabinets, upper tier 2.5'' chiseled edge granite, accent lighting, stainless appliances & wine bar. Furnished entertaining rm. (all furnishing for sale on sep. bill of sale). Resort like back yard w/ 2017 pebble tech pool & travertine deck, brand new outdoor kitchen, cement decks and steps, ramadas, accent iron in walls/gates, lighting &.saguaros. Home , walls, outdoor kitchen, 3rd garage , front courtyard are all stucco and recently painted. Property extends past south wall. This home is absolutely stunning!

