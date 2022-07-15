4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

New Build 4 bed, 3.5 bath, in a desirable NW location with no HOA. This property features a modern open concept floor plan, with many high-end finishes, in the living room you will find a beautiful fireplace covered in ceramic title. This house has plenty of storage space throughout from the spacious walk-in closets and the huge pantry. The laundry room offers a dog shower. Large and private backyard.Owner/Agent