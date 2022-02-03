 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

Sante Fe style home nestled in the Tanque Verde Valley with gorgeous Catalina Mountain views! Large open Great Room w/vigas, built-in buffet, Mexican-tiled wet bar, gas fireplace. Large Primary Bedroom w. gas fireplace, dual sink vanity, bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and new cedar wood closet. Double oven in kitchen and a very large walk-in pantry! Guest Suite w. mini-kitchen, private bath, and access to back patio & spool. Property is located on over an acre with many beautiful Saguaros. Close to AZ Nat'l golf course, schools, McDonald Park, & Tanque Verde shopping centers.

