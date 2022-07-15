 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION!Two owner suites, dyed scored concrete floors throughout, 9ft 42inch wide wrought-iron custom front door, fantastic views of the city and mountains, 3 plus acres, awesome location, close to everything, custom kitchen and vanities with granite and so much more. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Gated Community of Million dollar homes. No HOA

