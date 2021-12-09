 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

Beautiful well kept Santa Fe home located on huge lot for privacy and tranquil desert living! Recently renovated, New doors and screen doors throughout, remodeled both bathrooms, new jacuzzi and gas fire pit lighting. All cabinets have been resurfaced, Master bathroom remodeled, New skylights, fans and light fixtures. All new Anderson windows. Roof recently recoated along with the casita as well. Home also includes paid for solar , three car garage, and extra shed for storage! Located in Tucson's pristine Northwest side, This home will not last long!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News