4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,900

  • Updated

THIS IS IT! New Construction. It simply doesn't get any better. Dyed, scored concrete floors throughout, solid concrete block construction with stucco finish, 360 views, private location at the end of a Cul de Sac, overlooking Agua Caliente, the best park in Tucson. This is on the national register of historic places. Gorgeous, custom kitchen, amazing Primary suite with glassed in wet room, 2 additional Primary suites, large 3 car garage, views from every window in the home, $15,000 custom 9ft by 4ft Wrought Iron Entry Door, upgrade after upgrade. This is the best home I've seen in 40 years of living in Tucson.

