4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800,000

There are very few homes that have lots as amazing as this one! Unique opportunity to own 3.5 acres of land, with a 4/3 home & stunning mountain views, 4 car garage, horse facilities all that borders the Saguaro National Park! With a little TLC this home will be restored to it's former glory! A grand entrance thru the courtyard & foyer to the mouth dropping views thru the huge picturesque windows in the great room. 2 Master suites. One with a jetted tub & walk in shower and the other with a walk in tub! 2- 2 car garages-cooled w/ evap coolers. #1 is extra long & WIDE- perfect for a workshop, utilitiy sink hook up, & storage. Huge backyard w/ huge coverd patio, & Rooftop deck to enjoy the 360 degree views! Barn with 4 stalls, paddock & riding arena. Nearby riding trails!

