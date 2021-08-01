 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800,000

Desert Serenity w/ Breathtaking Views! This amazing HILLTOP RETREAT is perfectly situated on 3.34acres near beautiful Saguaro National Park East. With East/West orientation, you're welcomed home up at the end of the paved road with enormous views of the Rincon Mountains and stunning sunrises right from your front yard. Step into your 4bed/3bath/3car garage (No HOA) and be immediately WOWED as you're welcomed with ENDLESS views of the Tucson desert landscape! It gets even better from the privacy of your backyard w/ built-in BBQ. Every mountain range is in your sites while the Zero Edge heated pool/spa lets you swim endlessly into the DESERT SUNSET. Many new items including BRAND NEW: appliances, interior paint, pool equipment w/smart technology, carpet, and so much more! Welcome home

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News