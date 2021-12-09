 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800,000

Stunning southwestern style custom home w/ endless views on 5 acres in a private gated area. Perched above the Tucson valley you are wrapped w/ views of the Tucson Mountains, city lights, canyons & Saguaro National Park. Enter through a courtyard w/ copper fountain & inside you will love the high ceilings & abundant wood windows. Updated kitchen w/ granite, high end SS appliances, double ovens & gas cook-top. A mix of Saltillo tile floors & wood, the ONLY carpet in the home theater. Totally updated technology for the best theater experience you can have in your own home! An entertainer's dream with so many patio's, porches and decks to enjoy the views & Tucson weather. 4 car garage & OWNED WHOLE HOUSE SOLAR SYSTEM! New exterior paint 11-21, roof re-coated 10-21. No HOA.

