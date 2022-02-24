 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $819,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $819,900

  • Updated

Captivating city and mountain views!!! Let the natural world surround you in this beautifully remodeled home that features four bedrooms, den and a tranquil atrium. Step through the inviting double doors to see all this home holds for you, including: new tile flooring, paint, fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features new plywood boxed cabinetry and hardware with quartz counters, a large waterfall peninsula with modern pendant lighting. New appliances and fixtures. Beautiful fireplace in the great room to cozy up in front of on the winter evenings. Don't miss the bathrooms which have been updated with new dual vanities and stylish design choices. Outside is an extended patio perfect for large gatherings or pool parties with your easy care and turf landscaped yard.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News