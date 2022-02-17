 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $825,000

Welcome to classic Tanque Verde living! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is situated on over 4 acres of natural desert with a full guest house, 2 car garage and pool. Beautiful exposed beam ceilings are accented by the saltillo tile throughout most of the home. The large master suite includes a wood burning fire place with direct patio access. The guest house contains a full kitchen and bathroom and is currently being rented, offering you the opportunity for additional income! Don't miss your chance, take a look today!

