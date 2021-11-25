 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $825,000

NEWLY CONSTRUCTED residence that has been CUSTOMIZED from the ground up! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home situated on a very private 3.43 acres in the Tanque Verde Valley. Stunning 360 views. Large bright interior spaces with designer tile finishes. Well-appointed open kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances including induction stove. Granite and quartz counter tops throughout. All new electric solar shades reduce utility costs. Oversized 3 car garage w/ overhead storage, compacted RV parking pad w/ 50 amp power and water. Extended paver driveway, walkways and 100 ft+ wide rear patio. Whole home surge protector and water softener. Property boarders wash and common areas providing extra privacy, the residence is located in Tucson City limits w/easy access to Mt Lemmon and all conveniences. No HOA.

