Come and see this gorgeous modern home in the heart of central Tucson! This newly remodeled home has everything you've been looking for and more, as it sits on an oversized lot in the highly desirable Catalina Vista Historic District! Located a very short distance away from Culinary Dropout, Postino, Snooze, Orange Theory and many more great restaurants and businesses. It is just a very quick drive to the U of A Banner hospital, Tucson Medical Center, U of A main campus, and downtown Tucson! In this house you will be right in the middle of everything you could want to do or be a part of! While the location is ideal for most, it is just the start of what makes this house beautiful, as this home is absolutely gorgeous on the inside! The main bathrooms feature a spa-like design to make you feel like you are living at a resort 24/7, while the spacious living and dining area seem expansive as you walk in the front door. The kitchen features brand new custom cabinets, brand new quartz countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The gold metal accents throughout the home speaks luxury everywhere you turn. The home also features a spacious outdoor living area with a built-in natural gas fire pit, brand new gray stone pavers, and artificial turf. Your outdoor fun will never end! Featuring two master bedrooms and a private studio guest house in the backyard, this floor plan makes it possible for your entire family to feel comfortable staying at home. Even extended family will love it as they feel at home in the studio guest house in the back. You HAVE to see this house! This house is going to sell FAST! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $835,000
