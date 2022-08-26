4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $835,000

New custom build, with all the modern amenities you would expect and the charm of a craftsman style home. Located downtown in beautiful neighborhood of Armory Park this home will truly amaze. With a beautifully designed open layout that flows through the home and creates an abundance of natural light throughout. A kitchen design that centers around the large layout and island that's ready for entertaining, designed to showcase with its elegance and high-end appliances. End the day by sitting and relaxing while taking in the views of downtown and the sounding neighborhood on the upper balcony of the large master suite. Just minutes away from the livelihood of downtown, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and street car. Construction and permits will take approximately 14 months. Agent/Owner.