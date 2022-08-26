 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $835,000

New custom build, with all the modern amenities you would expect and the charm of a craftsman style home. Located downtown in beautiful neighborhood of Armory Park this home will truly amaze. With a beautifully designed open layout that flows through the home and creates an abundance of natural light throughout. A kitchen design that centers around the large layout and island that's ready for entertaining, designed to showcase with its elegance and high-end appliances. End the day by sitting and relaxing while taking in the views of downtown and the sounding neighborhood on the upper balcony of the large master suite. Just minutes away from the livelihood of downtown, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and street car. Construction and permits will take approximately 14 months. Agent/Owner.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southern Arizona day trip: 15 things to do and eat in Oracle

Southern Arizona day trip: 15 things to do and eat in Oracle

If you're planning a trip to Biosphere 2 or the lavender farm in the Oracle and Catalina area (north of Tucson, Arizona), here are some things to do and eat while you're there. Try delicious ice cream, go stargazing, get a bird's-eye view on a zipline and more.

Squabbling Arizona, California hold key to Colorado River's future

Squabbling Arizona, California hold key to Colorado River's future

For Star subscribers: Arizona and California, which have battled over the Colorado River for nearly a century, are at it again. This time, Arizona leaders are blaming California, and other states, for putting the burden of stemming the river's impending crisis on their backs alone. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News