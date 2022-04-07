4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000

Veritable ''King Of The Hill'' with 360 views that must been seen to be appreciated. Come see this recently updated custom home with designer paint, new exterior paint, recent carpeting, recent appliances and much more. Huge master bedroom with a beehive fireplace and an executive bathroom. Split floor plan for privacy. Good-sized extra room off the garage that could be a shop or craft room. Outside there's a metal circular stairway to a deck with views of the mountains and valley below. MUST SEE.