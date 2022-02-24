 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000

Fantastic four bedroom ranch style home in the desirable Skyline Bel Air Estates. Large .81 acre lot with exquisite mountain views. Updated features throughout including ergonomic kitchen with nice sized breakfast nook. Open family room with lots of light. Large covered porches in front and back. Outdoor kitchen with grill and smoker, burner, refrigerator, and sink. Backyard features a family sized pool with cabana, pool bath, artificial grass, and putting green. This home is an entertainers delight. Come and see!!!

