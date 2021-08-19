Spectacular Santa Fe located in the Tanque Verde Valley. Breathtaking views from every direction. Rustic charm awaits you. Front courtyard,soaring ceilings,family room off kitchen.Granite Kitchen counters with abundance of counter space, breakfast bar, wood ceilings, family rm located off kitchen. Bonus room with cozy fireplace and flagstone flooring. Large formal dining room, One bdrm/bath downstairs. All flooring replaced upstairs. Owner's suite with private deck, fireplace with bonco seating. New shower, plumbing fixtures & large jetted tub. 4th bdrm with door to oversized deck. Charming courtyard between house & studio. Studio is 805 sq.ft with large picture windows, separate entrance & bath perfect for an artist,home office, gym or studio. Outdoor F/P. Freshly Painted. 8year roof
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
For Star subscribers: Tucson needs to record 1.98 inches of rain before Sept. 30 to break the wettest monsoon record from 1964.
- Updated
“I guess I feel blessed,” Reyes “Rey” Rocha, the store manager of the Fry’s at the northwest corner of Grant Road and First Avenue. “You know, I got the shot, I did something simple and got rewarded. I mean, how much more blessed can I be than that? You know?”
- Updated
Two children were injured in a shooting at East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard on Tuesday, with one being taken to the hospital for her …
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Police say one of three men involved in a robbery on the south side died. The two others are now facing charges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: An increase in people adopting pets during the pandemic and a shortage of veterinarians has created the perfect storm.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
A judge ruled that a law banning mask mandates in Arizona schools doesn't go into effect until Sept. 29, giving schools the freedom to require masks.