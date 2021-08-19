 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000

Spectacular Santa Fe located in the Tanque Verde Valley. Breathtaking views from every direction. Rustic charm awaits you. Front courtyard,soaring ceilings,family room off kitchen.Granite Kitchen counters with abundance of counter space, breakfast bar, wood ceilings, family rm located off kitchen. Bonus room with cozy fireplace and flagstone flooring. Large formal dining room, One bdrm/bath downstairs. All flooring replaced upstairs. Owner's suite with private deck, fireplace with bonco seating. New shower, plumbing fixtures & large jetted tub. 4th bdrm with door to oversized deck. Charming courtyard between house & studio. Studio is 805 sq.ft with large picture windows, separate entrance & bath perfect for an artist,home office, gym or studio. Outdoor F/P. Freshly Painted. 8year roof

