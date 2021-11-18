 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $870,000

If you are looking for a property with expansion potential don't miss this home situated on 2.6 acres. There is room to build a casita, MIL suite, guest house or if you would like a pole barn to store your toys this property can accommodate. There is actually room for both. This spacious home offers a large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and outstanding Arizona room, gas fireplace, central vacuum, oversized 2 car garage, and a horse corral so you can bring your horses too! Original owners. HOA dues are optional. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity and foothills location.

