 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $875,000

4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home located in the desirable Tucson Country Club Estates. Just a short distance from the clubhouse, offering golf, tennis, pool, dining and more. Private courtyard entrance with access to the 3 car garage. The front entry way leads you in to the bright and spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace and windows looking over the backyard. Kitchen with double oven, gas range, island and walk-in pantry. Expansive Main Bedroom w/ office or sitting area, and Main Bathroom with dual vanity, shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Sit back and enjoy a movie in the Media Room, which could be converted into an additional bedroom. Bonus Room with kitchenette could be playroom, studio apartment, or gym. Enclosed yard with pool, covered patio and outdoor fireplace.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News