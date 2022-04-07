 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $879,000

Range price $879,000 to $940,000. Sellers will accept or counter all offers made within the range. One-of-a-kind beautifully restored historic gem built in 1903 w/ a guest house added in 1926. Endless possibilities with C-3 zoning, allowing home business, residential, Airbnb, or a combination of all 3. Corner lot, front courtyard with covered patio. Main house features 3 bedrooms + a office, both bathrooms have refinished clawfoot tubs. Huge great room, open kitchen, plus a dining room. Guest house (successful Airbnb) has its own Street entrance 500 ft. one bedroom, one bath, a full kitchen w/ a dishwasher. Walkability score of 89 means you can accomplish almost everything without using your detached 2-car garage (could be a home business or the 3rd rental unit). Private backyard will

