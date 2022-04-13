 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $879,000

Range price $879,000 to $940,000. Sellers will accept or counter all offers made within the range. One-of-a-kind beautifully restored historic gem built in 1903 w/ a guest house added in 1926. Endless possibilities with C-3 zoning, allowing home business, residential, Airbnb, or a combination of all 3. Corner lot, front courtyard with covered patio. Main house features 3 bedrooms + a office, both bathrooms have refinished clawfoot tubs. Huge great room, open kitchen, plus a dining room. Guest house (successful Airbnb) has its own Street entrance 500 ft. one bedroom, one bath, a full kitchen w/ a dishwasher. Walkability score of 89 means you can accomplish almost everything without using your detached 2-car garage (could be a home business or the 3rd rental unit). Private backyard will

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News