4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $879,000

Enjoy some of the best views the Old Pueblo has to offer perched on top of Campbell Lookout! Fantastic opportunity for custom built all electric 3,527 SqFt split floorplan 4 bed/4bath Southwestern masonry stucco Santa Fe including oversized finished attached 1,452 SqFt 3 car garage (RV sized 3rd stall) on premium 1.17 acre corner lot, no HOA, RV parking in desirable Las Vistas Encantadas in North Tucson. N/S orientation provide sky piercing panoramic mountain views and stunning 180 city views! Outstanding location walking distance to Campbell trailhead, Manzanita Elementary school, minutes from La Encantada luxury shopping and restaurants in vaunted Catalina Foothills School District. Custom built in 1992 by 3X luxury custom builder of the year Michael Wachs Construction combining energy

