Beautiful, gated Tucson Mountain Reserve hosts this wonderful four bedroom, three bathroom contemporary home on over 3.3 acres of land. Fabulous city, mountain, sunrise & sunset views. Kitchen, bathrooms and flooring updated in 2017. Lush, private rear yard with pool and spa. Enter the property on long, circular paver driveway, which leads to private, gated front courtyard. Enjoy separate living and dining rooms upon entering the home with large windows that capture terrific Santa Catalina Mountain and twinkling city light views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash opens to cozy family room with fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. Large master suite with updated bathroom and large walk-in closet. Beautiful home, lot and neighborhood
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
A commercial truck crossed the median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a pickup truck and killing the two people in it.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
- Updated
Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Comet Leonard should appear at dusk low in the west to southwestern sky between the horizon and an unmistakably bright planet Venus.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Check out all the holiday light opportunities around Tucson this December.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.