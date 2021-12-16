 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000

Beautiful, gated Tucson Mountain Reserve hosts this wonderful four bedroom, three bathroom contemporary home on over 3.3 acres of land. Fabulous city, mountain, sunrise & sunset views. Kitchen, bathrooms and flooring updated in 2017. Lush, private rear yard with pool and spa. Enter the property on long, circular paver driveway, which leads to private, gated front courtyard. Enjoy separate living and dining rooms upon entering the home with large windows that capture terrific Santa Catalina Mountain and twinkling city light views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash opens to cozy family room with fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. Large master suite with updated bathroom and large walk-in closet. Beautiful home, lot and neighborhood

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News