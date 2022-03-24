 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000

Spacious Territorial style home with Catalina Mountain views! Custom built one owner home well situated on 1.16 acres in Catalina Foothills Estates. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, great room open to kitchen, study, den/studio plus living/dining area. Many windows & skylights bring in abundant light and views. High ceilings, freshly painted interior and new carpet in bedrooms. Roof recoated Feb. 2022.Well landscaped yard with drip system & 1100 gal. water harvesting tank. Enjoy relaxing by the pool & spa. Close to St Phillips Plaza, restaurants, shopping, Rillito River path. Please bring highest and best offer, no escalation clauses. Offers will be reviewed Saturday March 26th at 5:00 pm and responses by 8:00 pm.

