Mid-Century, 2 story gem in the Catalina Foothills. 4bdrm 4bth home with guest home. 4124 sq ft home on 1.12acres. Astounding views from upper story windows. Gorgeous City and mtn views. 180 degree views from the deck. Large mstr bdrm with gorgeous wrap around views of the Catalinas, Rincons & Maderas. 2nd possible mstr downstairs. Guest house with full kitchenette. Guest home is being used as art studio. New roof in 2015 and new water heater in 2019. Dual pane energy star windows /doors. Beautiful fireplaces in family room and great room. Gorgeous ceilings in formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with butcher block island. 61ft full length deck with spiral staircase leading to backyard. Pebble tech pool and new equipment in 2018. See Documents for more
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
We may be in the desert, but we can still ice skate! Thanks to the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, a temporary ice skating rink is returning to downtown Tucson for the holidays.
- Updated
Tucson, Arizona, will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Je…