4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,000

VERY PRIVATE estate features a sprawling one story Moorish Mediterranean hacienda, on a park like riparian 4.3 acre lot with 50+ saguaros, only a half a block from Oro Valley. Property features a view of Pusch Ridge & 3 mountain ranges, sparkling pool, lush courtyard with Koi pond and bubbling fountain, labyrinth, pecan wood floors, hand carved mesquite doors and artisan architectural features throughout. Huge rooms with loads of big windows to view the abundant wildlife. 12 rooms total (that are flex-space), including guest quarters with private entrances. Great for AIRBNB, multi-generational family or home/work situation. Level topography with loads of trees and a nature trail. Horse & animal friendly. 5 minutes to shopping/restaurants/golf. Seller will review all offers on Tues. 10/19.

