4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,000

Freshly painted and move-in ready single-story home in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Paloma Canyon. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home offers the very best in Southern Arizona living: a prime nearly half-acre lot with some mountain views, outdoor seating area, putting green, lush landscaping, and large covered patio. Huge windows with plantation shutters offer plenty of natural light to the interior which features a spacious open living area, separate family room with fireplace, travertine tile throughout. The open gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, and a breakfast area. The large master suite has dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower, and large his-and-her walk-in-closets. Close to Catalina Foothills schools.

