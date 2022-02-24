 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,000

RARE CUSTOM NEW CONSTRUCTION? You got it! Gorgeous mountain views from your expansive 100ft+ patio? Yes please! Outdoor living at its finest w/ full RV hookups and room for toys in the 4-car garage? Yep, & no HOA! Luxurious primary suite with dual shower heads, free standing tub, cozy fireplace, dual vanities, & grand walk-in closet w/ island? It's here! Have culinary skills? Highly upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ massive island, 48'' range, 2 ovens, drawer microwave, fridge, dishwasher, wine fridge, and HUGE pantry! Seriously, you've got to see the pantry! Guests? Large in-law suite plus Jack/Jill bedrooms. Enjoy the glow of the fireplace from indoors OR outdoors or hit up nearby parks/trails! Smart home tech too! Front lot available for extra privacy 150k.

