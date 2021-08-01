 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $900,000

This southwestern style, one story home is incredible. Located in district 16 with a backyard that will steal your heart. The large pool and spa with cool decking, volley ball area, basketball hoop, putting green and flawless views make it so you never have to leave your house to have a great time. The split bedroom floorplan makes for a great guest area and the open kitchen is great for entertaining. The newly remodeled master bathroom is a must-see. The brand new windows throughout the home have been the perfect addition to cool the house in the summer heat. Don't miss out on your perfect home, it is here waiting for you and your family.

