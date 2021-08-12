Private completely renovated burnt adobe hilltop estate with 360 degree views in the popular Northern Tucson community of Cimarron Foothills Estates. This secluded Catalina Foothills home features a charming courtyard entryway overlooking city lights, expansive great room with 12 ft wood beamed ceilings, romantic fireplace and dining area, remodeled eat-in galley kitchen with black stainless steel appliances & quartz counter tops, game room / guest quarters, low care backyard overlooking natural desert / mountains with synthetic grass, pool and enormous covered North facing patio perfect for year round enjoyment, split bedroom layout, master suite with den & 2021 remodeled bathroom, distressed wood look porcelain tile flooring and a convenient location. Owner / agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $909,900
