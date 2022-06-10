 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $925,000

Prestigious home in an upscale gated community. The large open kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops, an island w/seating for 5, an undermount sink, spray faucet, pendant lights. Stainless steel appliances which include a built in convection/microwave, built in oven, dishwasher, a gas cooktop, hood and state of the Art (wifi controlled) French door refrigerator. 4 Car garage and on a 1/2 acre of land with mountain views. The family room is very large, separate dining room, a recreation room with bar area and sink. The guest casita has a separate entrance, a family room w/ kitchenette ,a separate bedroom and bathroom. Master suite is also very large with a walk in closet, Garden tub, walk in shower w/ tile surround to the ceiling, dual sinks w/quartz countertops.

