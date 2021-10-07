 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $925,000

Nestled in the Historic Catalina Vista Neighborhood, this lovely brick home with guest house offers the best of central Tucson. Hardwood floors, two charming fireplaces, and Saltillo tile exude character, while large windows offer sweeping views of the maturely landscaped yard. The Split floorplan has two bedrooms and two bathrooms at one end and a large primary suite situated for privacy. The expanded kitchen has granite counters, gourmet appliances, and island seating. Two car garage, large pool, synthetic lawn, and flagstone patio. Minutes to the the University of Arizona, Banner Hospital, and Downtown Tucson.

