It's a ranch, it's a luxury home, it's a resort... YES, it is all of the above. Enter through a private gate that takes you to your secluded estate. A serene courtyard with a relaxing water feature greets your guests as they enter this incredible home. 4011 square foot main home and a 672 square foot guest house. This is a perfect multigenerational home. The grounds are one of a kind, lush and green and the home is on a well. As you enter the front door you'll notice the custom tongue and grove redwood throughout the large family and formal dining rooms. Enjoy the ambiance from the handmade, wood burning Cantera stone fireplace. Almost like a western resort, this home offers a self cleaning pool with electric safety cover, newly resurfaced sports court, full security system with cameras.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $925,000
